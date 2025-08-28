You won’t believe what this guy said while ICE agents were dragging him out in handcuffs.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador and a suspected MS-13 gang member, had the nerve to mumble about America’s “corrupt government” as he was being hauled away by federal agents. You read that right. A human trafficker, accused child predator, and serial abuser complaining about corruption—while being arrested. The irony writes itself.

This guy’s mug is now going viral after Homeland Security posted the footage of his arrest. The 30-year-old was picked up during a routine ICE check-in in Baltimore. That’s when he looked straight into the camera and muttered his complaints, like he’s the victim in all this. The video has already racked up nearly 300,000 views in less than 24 hours.

And people on social media are not buying his act. One user nailed it: “So corrupt he still wants to stay here.” Another added, “Criminals don’t get to call anyone else corrupt.” Exactly. If you’re a known gangbanger and accused predator, maybe sit this one out before throwing shade at the country that’s trying to clean up the mess you helped create.

Let’s talk about this guy’s rap sheet—it’s terrifying. Back in 2022, Garcia was pulled over in Tennessee. Inside his vehicle? Eight illegal migrants with no luggage. Classic human smuggling setup. He was arrested, pleaded not guilty, and somehow got out on bond. But ICE wasn’t about to lose track of him again. Just three days after his release last week, they scooped him back up.

Now here’s where it gets even wilder. Garcia had already been deported to El Salvador in June under President Trump’s immigration crackdown. But authorities brought him back to the U.S. to face charges. And now, instead of being returned to El Salvador, officials are planning to send him to Uganda. That’s right—Uganda might be his next stop, and his lawyers are losing it.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made it crystal clear: “President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer.” Boom. No sugarcoating. Just facts.

ICE even captioned the video with: “He doesn’t belong here. He won’t be staying here. America is a safer nation without this MS-13 Gangbanger in it. Good riddance.” And they’re absolutely right.

But of course, Garcia’s lawyer is crying foul. Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, who’s made a career defending open-border policies, is now whining that the government is “weaponizing the immigration system.” He’s upset because officials offered Garcia a guilt deal involving Costa Rica—but said Uganda would be the fallback if he refused. So now the lawyer is suing to stop the deportation, claiming Uganda might throw him in jail.

Here’s a thought: maybe don’t smuggle people into the U.S., don’t join a violent gang, and don’t abuse women and children. Then you won’t have to worry about which country you’re getting booted to.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation while more court hearings take place. But let’s be honest—this guy’s days in America are numbered. And they should be.

This is what happens when you let chaos fester at the border. This is what happens when radical open-border activists put criminals ahead of citizens. But under President Trump’s leadership, those days are done. The law is back, and the criminals are getting kicked out—one gangbanger at a time.

Good riddance, Garcia. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

