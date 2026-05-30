Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Haynes Berk's avatar
Haynes Berk
17h

His lack of any mental competency explains why the Democrats chose him as their vice presidential nominee, along with cackling Kamala.

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Haynes Berk's avatar
Haynes Berk
17h

Walz doesn't care. He is a total idiot.

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