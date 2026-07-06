The media spent a week trying to build a scandal out of a puddle. Doug Burgum showed up Sunday morning, sat down across from the people building it, and drained the whole thing in about ninety seconds.

Somebody get the man a mop and a medal.

Here’s the setup, because the setup is the best part. For days, the story was supposed to be simple: Trump’s people “closed” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the repair cost is somehow ballooning, and isn’t that just typical. ABC ran with it. The framing practically wrote itself — mysterious closure, spiraling price tag, another Trump boondoggle on the National Mall.

Everyone’s arguing about the Big Beautiful Bill. Almost nobody’s read the part that touches this in 2026.

Then the Interior Secretary opened his mouth.

On CNN, Dana Bash tried to make the closure the story. Why was it fenced off? What’s the big secret? Burgum didn’t blink.

“It was closed because it’s surrounded by fireworks,” he said. “It’s closed every year on the Fourth of July.”

Every year. On the Fourth of July. At the site of the largest fireworks display in the country.

When Bash tried to steer it back toward something more sinister, Burgum just said it slower for the people in the back: “It was closed because the largest fireworks display in the country was set up, and it lines either side of the Reflecting Pool. You can’t have people around fireworks when they’re being set up.”

And then the line that should be printed on a coffee mug: “Now that the fireworks will come down, the fence will come down. The fence was there because of the fireworks.”

That’s it. That’s the scandal. They fenced off the fireworks so nobody would stand in the mortar tubes. Investigative journalism cracks another one wide open.

But Burgum wasn’t done making the rounds, and the cost angle was waiting for him over at ABC. George Stephanopoulos wanted to know why a repair that started around two million had climbed toward fifteen. Big number. Scary number. The kind of number you say with your eyebrows raised.

Burgum handed him a bigger one.

“It WAS leaking 45,000 gallons per day,” he said. “It was attempted to be fixed in the past.”

Forty-five thousand gallons. A day. That’s the thing they wanted to file under “why is this so expensive” — a monument that had been hemorrhaging water on a scale you can’t even picture, patched and re-patched by people who never actually fixed it, until somebody finally did. Burgum said it’s not leaking anymore. He said the final cost is “going to be a small number.” He said less than one-tenth of one percent of the new liner is even damaged.

You know who did damage it? Not Trump. Not the contractors. Vandals — seven of them arrested — who took box cutters to an industrial liner the size of eight football fields and carved up to 350 feet of gashes into it. Burgum’s point was blunt: you don’t get clean slices in one spot and nowhere else by accident. Somebody knelt down and cut.

So let’s total up the scoreboard the networks were hoping nobody would keep.

The “mysterious closure” was a fireworks safety fence that goes up every single year. The “spiraling cost” was fixing a 45,000-gallon-a-day leak that previous crews couldn’t stop. And the “damage” the story tiptoed around was seven arrested vandals with box cutters — which is a crime story the press somehow found less interesting than a fence.

Every single leg of the narrative snapped on live television, on their own networks, in their own studios, with their own hosts asking the questions.

That’s the part worth savoring. Burgum didn’t put out a statement. He didn’t fire off a tweet and hide. He walked into two hostile Sunday shows back to back and let them run the play — and then answered every gotcha with a fact so plain it made the question sound silly for having been asked.

The Reflecting Pool is fixed. It’s not leaking. The fence comes down with the fireworks. The vandals are in cuffs.

And the only thing still underwater this week is the story they tried to sell you.

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