Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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WardMD92345's avatar
WardMD92345
11h

And these same hand-wringing liberals disnt say SHIT when Obama closed the Capital Mall (that’s GRASS) because of a (Democrat architected) Government Shutdown!

Or when he closed the roads so people couldn’t look at Mount Rushmore!

ALL of that was to PUNISH people.

Trump’s closing of the reflecting pool was to FIX IT (and that was sabotaged by Radical Liberals) - and complete silence for THAT DESTRUCTION!

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Ian Fetigan's avatar
Ian Fetigan
11h

Those libtard talking heads are again stumped by the truth! 💥

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