Some claims deserve a thoughtful rebuttal. A panel of experts. A careful back-and-forth weighing both sides.

This one deserves a map and a highlighter.

On Wednesday night, Chris Cuomo was on his NewsNation show going a few rounds with Bill O’Reilly over Zohran Mamdani, the socialist running for mayor of New York. O’Reilly had committed the unforgivable sin of calling certain politicians communist-aligned. And Cuomo, deciding the fastest way to win an argument is to declare the other guy’s words meaningless, swung for the fences:

“There is not a communist country on the face of the planet. It’s a boogieman!”

China.

North Korea.

Cuba.

Vietnam.

That’s four. Four countries, all still standing, all run top to bottom by parties with the word “Communist” stamped right there in the official name. We could throw in Laos to make it five, but we were told to name four and stop. So we’ll stop.

Here’s the thing about a boogieman, Chris — the boogieman isn’t real. China is extremely real. It has 1.4 billion people, a navy we lose sleep over, and it built the phone Cuomo reads his mentions on. The Chinese Communist Party is not a story you tell kids to get them to go to bed. It’s the second-largest economy on Earth, and it did not get there by being imaginary.

North Korea is real, too. We’ve got tens of thousands of troops parked on a border with it. Cuba is real enough that generations of people climbed onto rafts to get away from it — which, last we checked, is not a thing anybody does to escape a made-up monster.

You almost have to respect the confidence. Not the accuracy — there isn’t any — but the sheer nerve. It takes a special kind of cable-news certainty to stare into a camera and pronounce an entire form of government fictional while roughly a fifth of the human race is, at that exact moment, living under it.

And catch the trick, because it’s a slick one. If communism doesn’t exist anywhere, then nobody can be “communist-aligned,” which means O’Reilly’s point vanishes into thin air and Mamdani’s platform is just a vibe. Deny the whole category and you never have to defend a single candidate. Beautiful. It would even work — if China would kindly agree to stop existing.

But China refuses to cooperate. So does the map. So does the guy who left Havana on a raft.

“There is not a communist country on the face of the planet.” One of them holds a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, with a veto Cuomo’s imaginary boogieman can slam down any time it likes.

Some monster.

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