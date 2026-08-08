Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FLGenX's avatar
FLGenX
5h

Chris Cuomo is a moron. I’m sick of him and his weirdo nipple piercing brother.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike's avatar
Mike
4h

Cuomo will never be known for his intellect.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture