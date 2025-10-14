If you thought Gavin Newsom was the worst of the worst, buckle up—Bill O’Reilly just made the case that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker might actually be *worse*. Yes, *worse* than the guy who turned California into a dystopian tent city with a side of fentanyl. And O’Reilly didn’t pull any punches. He laid it all out in a brutal takedown that’s now catching fire online.

Jillian Michaels, fitness guru and proud Californian, seemed stunned by the claim. Because seriously, how could anyone top Newsom’s disaster record? But O’Reilly came in hot with the receipts—and a savage final jab.

“For more than a decade, thousands of poor people have been murdered, mostly on the south side of Chicago, 80% African American,” O’Reilly said. “They’ve been murdered by drug gangs, heavily armed younger black men who basically fight over turf. If you call the police on these gangs, they’ll kill you and your family, like the cartels in Mexico. These are unbelievably evil people.”

Hard truth. And it gets worse.

“Pritzker has been governor, what, six and a half years? He’s not done one thing to mitigate all of that murder. Not one thing,” O’Reilly continued. “Yet when Trump offers another blanket of protection for those poor black people by sending federal authorities to Chicago, as he did in D.C., Pritzker calls him a Nazi.”

Let that sink in. Pritzker, who’s been chilling in the governor’s mansion while his state bleeds out, basically told Trump, “Thanks, but no thanks,” when help was on the way. Why? Because it came from Trump. That’s not leadership. That’s political cowardice on the backs of dead children.

O’Reilly didn’t let up: “If that’s not evil, then I don’t know what evil is.”

And then came the knockout punch. “I didn’t have enough room to put Pritzker on the cover of my book *Confronting Evil*. He’s a LITTLE TOO HEFTY,” O’Reilly joked. “I had to get Putin in there.”

The absolute collapse of law and order in a major American city, and a Democrat governor who has done *nothing* to stop it. Chicago is a war zone. People are dying—kids, moms, dads, grandparents. And the man in charge can’t even be bothered to support federal help because he’d rather score political points with the woke crowd.

This is the same governor who’s been more focused on pushing gender ideology into schools and banning gas stoves than actually saving lives. He’s poured money into sanctuary cities, not public safety. And when Trump, the one guy who actually *gets stuff done*, offered a lifeline—Pritzker spit in his face.

O’Reilly is saying what a lot of people are thinking but are too scared to say: This isn’t just bad policy. It’s evil. It’s sacrificing poor black communities for the sake of a partisan narrative. And it’s not just happening in Illinois. Democrats across the country are playing the same game. Let crime spiral out of control, defund the police, and then blame Republicans when cities burn.

But people are waking up. And they’re not buying the lies anymore.

So, is Pritzker worse than Newsom? After hearing O’Reilly spell it out, you might just say… yes. At least Newsom tries to look like he’s fixing things while he ruins them. Pritzker doesn’t even bother. He just lets his state rot while throwing tantrums about Trump.

Illinois deserves better. Chicago deserves better. America deserves better.

And thanks to voices like O’Reilly’s, the truth is finally getting louder than the lies.

