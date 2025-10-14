Patriotic Viral News

Gabriela Simion
I live in a NW suburb of Chicago and for years I didn't want to watch the news because every day I heard about a few deadly shootings in the south side mostly and it made me sad and wonder why is so much chaos and the politicians in Chicago do nothing. Lately I expressed my negative opinion about Pritzker on Facebook Fox news that he's horribly insulting the president using offensive words like no other president was ever called before. He hates the president so much and came out on the news many times lately since the president offered he's help with the troops to cleanup the mess in Chicago also the illegals which are so many there because Pritzker, the mayor allowed them. The Mayor spent over $ 300 millions of taxpayers money to build housing for illegals while American homeless were living in the tents in the winter. Now the governor and the mayor talked angrily in front of lots of people - mostly the ones he's protecting being illegal in Illinois - showting about the president that they don't need his help, blaming the president for intrusion calling him natzy, demented and other insults and that he wants to score political points?! The president doesn't need that but to change so many wrong things democrats did over the years including crimes, lots of thefts, illegal drugs brought in this country etc...

I wrote to the president about all these things over time including the unfair war in Palestine. He did a great job with that too like no other president.

Eileen Coupe
Agreed

