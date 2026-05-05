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richard cunningham's avatar
richard cunningham
2d

Most these gullible democrat voters are so out of touch that I don’t think able admit how deranged their opinions and actions are.

The democrat leaders are just plain evil.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
2d

With all the years being brainwashed against President Trump. They would needs years of reprogramming to be a normal human being

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