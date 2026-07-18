Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul's avatar
Paul
11h

NPR needs to be defunded, at least from my tax dollars

Reply
Share
Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
11h

A worthy read! I was once a huge fan of PBS, until I heard the rants about Trump during his election!! I immediately withdrew my membership! In my personal view, 'Arts' programming SHOULD NOT be political, even on NPR! I have not resumed membership and most likely will not in the future. It is my stand against 'political programming' of Americans!!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture