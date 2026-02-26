For years, Bill Gates insisted his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was a “mistake.” A lapse in judgment. Poor optics.

Now we know more.

And it’s deeply disturbing.

In a closed-door town hall with employees at the Gates Foundation, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder allegedly issued what can only be described as a damage-control confession. He admitted he flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. He admitted he spent time with Epstein in the United States and overseas. He admitted these meetings continued even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.

Let that sink in.

Epstein wasn’t some mysterious figure whose crimes were unknown. By 2011 — when Gates first met him — Epstein was already a registered sex offender. That fact was public knowledge.

Yet Gates continued to associate with him.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates told staffers. “To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him.”

That may be his legal defense.

But it doesn’t answer the moral question: Why was one of the most powerful men in the world socializing with a convicted pedophile in the first place?

And then there’s the second bombshell.

During the same town hall, Gates admitted to having not one, but two affairs with Russian women while married to Melinda French Gates. One was a Russian bridge player he met at tournaments. The other, he said, was a Russian nuclear physicist he met through business activities.

“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities,” Gates told employees.

This wasn’t rumor. It wasn’t tabloid gossip. It was his own admission.

A billionaire who cultivated the image of a mild-mannered philanthropist now openly acknowledging extramarital affairs with foreign nationals — while simultaneously maintaining a relationship with one of the most infamous sex offenders in modern history.

The picture is ugly.

It gets uglier.

In 2014, an engineer employed at the Gates estate was arrested and accused of amassing a 6,000-image collection of child exploitation material and trading child rape photos via Gmail. According to court documents, detectives tracked explicit material to the employee’s apartment and ultimately confronted him at Gates’ Medina estate, where he was working.

The employee admitted he had been collecting child exploitation material for years.

There is no evidence Gates was involved in that crime.

But taken together — Epstein, the flights, the continued meetings after conviction, the affairs, the employee scandal — the pattern raises serious questions about judgment at best and something far darker at worst.

For decades, Gates has positioned himself as a global authority on public health, education, and moral leadership. He has lectured the world about responsibility and ethics.

Now he stands before his own staff apologizing for ties to a convicted child sex trafficker and admitting to multiple affairs.

“I did nothing illicit,” he insists.

Maybe not.

But “not illegal” is a very low bar for someone who built a reputation as a humanitarian titan.

The public deserves more than legal technicalities.

They deserve an explanation for why one of the most powerful men in the world thought it was acceptable — after a conviction — to associate with Jeffrey Epstein at all.

Because that’s not just a lapse in judgment.

It’s a stain that no apology can easily erase.

