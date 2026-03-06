The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that federal courts must keep their noses out of immigration judges’ business when it comes to asylum cases. That’s 9-0, folks. And the justice who wrote the opinion? Ketanji Brown Jackson — the same KBJ that Joe Biden picked specifically because she was a black woman.

You truly cannot make this stuff up.

In Urias-Orellana v. Bondi, Justice Jackson wrote that immigration laws require federal courts to use a “substantial-evidence standard” when reviewing whether an asylum seeker’s sob story qualifies as “persecution.” Translation for normal people: if an immigration judge says you don’t qualify for asylum, the federal courts can no longer swoop in and overrule that decision just because they feel bad for you. The immigration judge’s ruling is now “conclusive unless any reasonable adjudicator would be compelled to conclude to the contrary.”

That’s lawyer-speak for “good luck with your appeal.”

The case involved a Salvadoran family — the Urias-Orellanas — who waltzed into the United States illegally in 2021 and immediately filed for asylum. The husband claimed a hitman back in El Salvador had killed two of his half-brothers and was coming for the rest of the family. The immigration judge actually found his testimony credible but still said nope, that doesn’t meet the legal definition of persecution under federal law.

The family appealed. The Board of Immigration Appeals said nope. The First Circuit Court of Appeals said nope. And now the Supreme Court — all nine justices, including the three liberals — said nope.

Four strikes and you’re out. (In immigration court, apparently you get a bonus swing.)

Here’s what makes this so delicious. KBJ didn’t just reluctantly join the majority. She wrote the opinion. She put her name on it. Biden’s prized judicial appointment sat down and crafted the legal reasoning that makes it dramatically harder for illegal aliens to challenge their deportations in federal court — right as the Trump administration is running the most aggressive immigration enforcement operation in American history.

The America First Policy Institute jumped on X to call it “another WIN for common sense!” Which, yes, but let’s be honest — it’s also the funniest thing to happen at the Supreme Court since Ruth Bader Ginsburg kept falling asleep during oral arguments.

And this isn’t even the first time KBJ and her liberal colleagues have done this. Last June, the Supreme Court dropped three blockbuster unanimous rulings on hot-button issues — and all three were written by the liberal justices. Justice Kagan wrote the opinion protecting Smith & Wesson from Mexico’s attempt to blame American gun manufacturers for cartel violence. Sotomayor wrote the opinion defending Catholic Charities from Wisconsin trying to tax a religious nonprofit. And Jackson herself wrote the opinion saying straight people can sue for workplace discrimination too.

Three liberal justices. Three unanimous conservative victories. Three opinions that had progressive legal Twitter reaching for the smelling salts.

Now Jackson’s done it again — and this time on immigration, the one issue that makes the left completely lose their minds.

Here’s the part nobody in the legacy media is going to explain to you.

Before this ruling, immigration lawyers had one reliable play: get your client’s deportation case in front of a sympathetic federal judge and hope they’d take a fresh look at the facts. That play is dead now. KBJ just killed it — unanimously. Federal courts must defer to the immigration judge’s determination. The standard she wrote into the opinion is so high that overturning an asylum denial on appeal is now nearly impossible.

Think about what that means for every pending asylum case in the federal court system right now. There are thousands of them. And the lawyers handling those cases just watched their best legal argument get dismantled by a justice they thought was on their side.

But the real second-order effect is even bigger. Remember when the Supreme Court overturned Chevron deference in 2024? That was supposed to reduce the power of executive branch agencies. Courts were no longer required to defer to agency interpretations of the law. Progressives cheered because they thought it would give judges more power to block Trump’s agenda.

Well, the Court just carved out a massive exception for immigration. While Chevron deference is dead everywhere else, the executive branch’s immigration judges now have more deference than ever on asylum determinations. The Trump administration’s immigration judges — appointed by the executive branch, answering to the executive branch — now make asylum decisions that federal courts essentially cannot touch.

(Somewhere, a progressive immigration lawyer is staring at this opinion and realizing the Chevron victory was a Trojan horse. You wanted judges to have more power? Great. Except in immigration, where you needed that power most. Whoops.)

Mark my words: this ruling is going to accelerate deportations by thousands of cases over the next twelve months. The backlog of asylum appeals clogging up federal courts is about to evaporate — not because the cases are being won, but because immigration lawyers are going to stop filing appeals they know they can’t win. When the highest court in the land tells you the standard is “conclusive unless any reasonable adjudicator would be compelled to conclude to the contrary,” you don’t waste your client’s money on a Hail Mary.

The funniest part? The left can’t even scream about this one. There’s no 6-3 conservative majority to rage against. There’s no shadow docket to complain about. A Biden-appointed liberal justice wrote the opinion, and every single justice agreed. What are they going to do — protest Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Actually, don’t answer that. These days, nothing surprises me.

