President Donald J. Trump is on a whirlwind 36-hour tour in Israel and Egypt to mark his monumental peace deal in the Middle East. The guns have stopped firing in Israel and Palestine. Hostages taken captive by Hamas two years ago have all been released. The Israeli Knesset (parliament) welcomed President Trump with a fanfare of trumpets as he arrived. You’d think the guy deserves a little bit of credit for this. Instead, the American left is claiming that Donald Trump only managed to carry this out because of the steadfast efforts of… Joe Biden.

What in the actual hell?

Under the agreement that only President Donald J. Trump could have accomplished, all the hostages were released by Hamas. Israel will pull back to a predetermined line inside Gaza. A buffer zone will be created to disarm Hamas. We don’t know the full details of that, as of this writing, but it will likely involve multiple countries along with the US. Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the EU will all be involved in some fashion.

I can remember my seventh-grade Social Studies textbook, in 1986, explaining that peace in the Middle East was an impossible conundrum. No one would ever be able to solve it. All the foreign policy expertise in the world would never be able to get the various sides to come together and work things out.

That’s been the foreign policy consensus among the “expert class” for our entire lives. No one would ever be able to figure that hot mess of geopolitics out.

But apparently, Joe Biden did!

The worst former US Secretary of State in American history, Tony Blinken, says that all the glory of this historic moment belongs to Joe Biden. In a thread on X, Blinken gushed about how Donald Trump’s peace deal “builds on a post-conflict framework developed under the Biden administration.”

The hubris of these people is kind of amazing to behold.

For those who have forgotten recent history, every conflict zone in the world got worse under Joe Biden and his crack team of foreign policy experts. Biden’s team deliberately provoked Russia into invading Ukraine. Later that same year, Hamas launched the attack on Israel that started that conflict.

After 20 years of the War in Afghanistan, Joe Biden managed to hand the country entirely back to the Taliban. The month before that disaster happened, the president of Haiti was assassinated and that country’s government collapsed. Biden’s response was to start shuttling Haitians by the hundreds of thousands into small American towns in red states, so they could eat everyone’s cats.

Things got so bad in Kashmir with the Biden regime in charge that there was a real chance of India and Pakistan launching a nuclear war against each other. Tens of thousands of Christians were slaughtered in Nigeria on Joe Biden’s watch.

And have you seen Mexico lately? After four years of Joe Biden enriching the drug cartels by allowing their human trafficking operations to run rampant, it’s no longer safe for Americans to travel to most parts of that country. The State Department has issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning for Americans against visiting six states in Mexico. Another seven states have a Level 3 Reconsider Travel warning on them. Half of Mexico is no longer safe for American tourists because of Joe Biden.

Did I miss anything?

Oh, right. On Joe Biden’s expert foreign policy watch, a bloody civil war erupted in Sudan. Mass atrocities and starvation started happening in the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. Biden emboldened his paymaster in China so they could posture more aggressively toward Taiwan. North Korea restarted its missile testing program. Iran took American taxpayer money from Biden to spin up its uranium enrichment.

Remember Air Base 201 in Niger? It was the largest US Air Force-led construction project in American history. After Biden’s foreign policy experts were blindsided by a coup in that country, the Air Force was forced to abandon the base and turn it over to the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries in 2024.

Joe Biden did all of that, and he pooped his pants in front of the Pope.

And now we’re supposed to believe that the only reason why a peace deal has been reached in Israel is because of the groundwork that Biden laid before Trump was reelected. Okay. Sure.

It’s funny how no one invited Joe Biden to come watch the signing of the historic peace agreement that he arranged.

