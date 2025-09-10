Well, well, well—Kamala Harris just threw Joe Biden under the campaign bus, backed it up, and ran over him again. In bombshell excerpts from her upcoming memoir, “107 Days,” Kamala finally says the quiet part out loud: Joe Biden had no business running for re-election in 2024 and he f’ed her over during their time in the White House.

And for once, she’s not wrong.

In a preview of the book, Harris goes scorched-earth on her former boss, painting a picture of a White House swallowed by ego, dysfunction, and backstabbing. According to Kamala, letting Biden run again wasn’t courage—it was “recklessness.” Her words, not ours.

Dark Money, Biden's Cancer and a Conspiracy They're Dying to Bury

“It’s Joe and Jill’s decision. We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” admitted Chris Cillizza, a former CNN and MSNBC reporter who now says Biden was wrong for not dropping out sooner. Hypnotized? Puh-lease. Or maybe the liberal media was just too scared to state the obvious: the guy was way past his expiration date and everyone knew it but the Democratic party refused to admit it publically until it was too late.

Check out this viral clip that’s making the rounds online—Kamala herself (back in 2019!) openly questioning Biden’s decision to run in the first place. Flash forward to now, and her memoir sounds like a long overdue “I told you so.”

Kamala claims she didn’t speak up earlier because it would’ve looked “self-serving.” Sure, because nothing screams humility like writing a 300-page tell-all blaming everyone but yourself for your failed campaign. But the real kicker? She says Biden’s team actively undermined her—blaming her for everything from the border crisis to bad press while offering zero backup.

“They had a huge comms team,” she whines, “but getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible.” Poor Kamala—left to fend for herself while Karine Jean-Pierre was busy spinning fairy tales from the podium.

She even accuses Biden’s staff of throwing fuel on the fire when conservative media came after her. According to Kamala, they were more worried about her “shining” too much and making Joe look bad. Translation: insecure old man syndrome.

And let’s not forget the border disaster. Kamala says Biden made her the face of it, then hung her out to dry when it predictably blew up. She says the media twisted the “border czar” title, and Biden just let it happen. Maybe because even he knew she was doing a terrible job.

Now, Kamala insists she was loyal to the country, not just to Biden. A little late for that revelation, don’t you think?

This memoir is basically Kamala’s campaign post-mortem, dressed up as a patriotic confession. In reality, it’s a laundry list of excuses and finger-pointing aimed at the only guy who made her vice president in the first place. Now that Biden’s political career is buried six feet under, Kamala’s stepping over the grave with a book deal and a smirk.

The Democrat Party is eating itself alive. Kamala’s out here calling Biden reckless, Biden’s people are calling her incompetent, and the voters already made their choice when they re-elected Trump. It’s like watching the Titanic sink in slow motion—except everyone on board is yelling at each other over who forgot to plug the hole.

Kamala’s book hits shelves September 23. If you’re in the mood to watch a political trainwreck get documented in real time, grab the popcorn. This is the Democrat Civil War, and it’s only just getting started.

