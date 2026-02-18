In a twist that makes you wonder if some people have spent too much time in their bubbles, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic darling of New York, decided to take a swipe at Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his comments about America. This all went down in Germany this past week, where Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez was chatting up German lawmaker Isabel Cademartori on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Rubio had delivered a speech at the conference, talking about the historical ties between the US and Europe. He gave a nod to the influence of various European groups on American development, including how early Spanish immigrants brought with them to America cowboy culture. Apparently, this didn’t sit well with AOC, who quipped that Mexicans and descendants of African enslaved peoples might have a few thoughts on the matter.

AOC’s critique of Rubio’s so-called “pure appeal to Western culture” served as her opening act before diving into her favorite topic—wealth redistribution and the need for class-based responses to cultural changes. She argued that while culture is ever-evolving, the real issue is economic inequality. She painted a picture of an old guard clinging to their economic structures, claiming they’re losing ground.

And, of course, no AOC commentary is complete without a dash of international intrigue. She mentioned Venezuela, criticizing any notion of US intervention despite acknowledging the anti-Democratic tendencies of Venezuela’s leadership. It’s a complicated world, but AOC seems to think the solution is simple: down with hypocrisy, up with unity—or something like that.

So, what do you think? Is AOC onto something, or is this just more word salad? Dive into the video for the full scoop and decide for yourself if AOC’s remarks are groundbreaking or just breaking the internet.

