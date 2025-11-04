So much for “anti-fascism,” right? In Portland — the land of broken windows, burned-out buildings, and protests that never end — Antifa has apparently gone full mobster. A local chapter of the far-left group reportedly posted a “hit list” targeting journalists. That’s right. If you report on the truth — especially if that truth exposes Antifa’s dirty deeds — you just made their enemies list.

The list includes journalists who dared to shine a light on the group’s violent tactics and street-level chaos. In other words, people just doing their job are now being targeted for harassment or worse simply for speaking out. So much for journalistic freedom, unless of course you’re writing puff pieces about drag queen story hour or climate change.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t just some edgy college protest. This is a threat. A line has been crossed. And where’s the outrage from the so-called “defenders of democracy”? Where are the CNN panels and New York Times editorials crying about attacks on the free press? Oh right — they’re silent because the victims aren’t their kind of journalists. If this were a right-wing group posting threats, the FBI would’ve already kicked down a dozen doors and MSNBC would be running 24/7 panic specials.

Instead, we’ve got law enforcement “investigating” — which in Portland means standing around until things catch fire.

This is the kind of lawless garbage that happens when you let radicals run the streets and weak politicians let them. And let’s not forget, it was Democrats who turned a blind eye to this for years, calling Antifa “just an idea” while their cities burned.

Freedom of the press only works if journalists can report without fear. But in places like Portland, if you tell the truth about Antifa, you better watch your back.

Watch the video to see what we’re talking about.

