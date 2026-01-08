Patriotic Viral News

DONNA
8h

Why isn't that POS in PRISON for MURDER??? AND his wife in prison for fraud??????? Don't know about the rest of you patriots, but I'm SICK & TIRED of these leftists ripping off us law abiding taxpayers! Long past time to return to PUBLIC HANGING for these criminals!

John Rhodes
7h

Where I am employed we have to file grants through different Federal and State agencies to get the minimal funding that we do receive. We are audited every other year but 1 or 2 different agencies, external grant auditors, it usually takes 3-4 days to complete, and they are ( VERY THUROUGH ).

I happen to know from experience that our grant writers spend hundreds of hours writing the grants simply because they are so detailed and presenting supporting documentation year after year which is often rejected because of not enough supporting documentation. Usually right up to the day that the grants have to be submitted. I am telling a story here that many many non-profits are highly familiar with. My question now is these day care centers get some of their funds from the same sources that we do. If there is just 2-3 workers in one of these day care centers how do they have the time and talent to file the grants and knowledge, if they are actually watching the clients children? Possibly weekends?

Yet the detail and the required documentation is endless. Possibly if they actually do it themselves prepare the grants year after year it becomes a simple routine and one that pays off quite well as we can see, or they pay professional grant writers. So these day cares charge each family for services ( taking care of the kiddos ) anywhere from 500 to 900 a month per family or per child. Then these day cares file for grant money additionally ??? to do business. I don't see how a Home Day Care qualifies for any federal funding, how did that whole game get started. Then the new family child care laws offer deductions at tax time to the families who drop off the kids at the day care center. If a family has 2-3 kids being cared for the deductions for the day care expense is substantial under the new child care benefit laws. I know this for a fact. If I am correct the new day care laws went into effect under the previous administration that provide a whole new structure of tax deductions for day care. Its actually quite complicated.

I would love to see one of the Tax returns for one of these HOME DAY CARE OPERTIONS. It seems to me we have double dipping. But who's watching obviously NO ONE ? Are these home day care centers audited and if so by whom? I bet that process is going to get a real hard look in the next 30 days. Hello DOGE and MR. MUSK, this whole scenario may be the worst fraud yet.

CAN YOU SPELL SWAMP ???????????????????? Hang in there Elon you can't go home yet.

