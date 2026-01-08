This is almost too much to stomach as an American taxpayer. This week marked the five-year anniversary of the mostly peaceful Stolen Election Protest of January 6, 2021. That was the day when Capt. Mike Byrd shot a tiny, unarmed woman in the US Capitol named Ashli Babbitt and murdered her in cold blood.

Mike Byrd is a terrible cop and an idiot who can barely speak intelligible English. Despite those facts, we’ve learned this week that Byrd and his wife are financial geniuses. Byrd and his wife have been running a home-based daycare in Maryland for nearly two decades. And here’s where things get disturbing: during the period Byrd’s operation has been active. How much of that taxpayer money went to Byrd’s Family Daycare?

Don’t you feel really stupid right now, American taxpayer? Here we are, slaving away, day in and day out, toiling to keep a roof over the heads of our loved ones and food on the table. We work our butts off, toiling away at our “jobs” or running our small businesses, even as we are taxed by the federal government until our eyeballs bleed.

We are stupid, stupid, stupid. It turns out that the quickest path to untold riches in America in 2026 is to open up a fake daycare in your house and then siphon millions of tax dollars out of the system from HHS. It’s so easy that even a Somali refugee with an IQ of 65 can do it!

Given the fact that Mike Byrd was a central figure in the federal government’s anarcho-tyranny against Trump supporters, the raises deeply uncomfortable questions. When an officer who killed an unarmed woman is later found operating a long-running, unaccredited daycare in a state where , scrutiny isn’t just warranted — it’s unavoidable.

This looks like a payoff for “services rendered,” doesn’t it?

We all saw Mike Byrd murder Ashli Babbitt on January 6th. Ashli was a tiny little unarmed woman who probably weighed 95 pounds soaking wet. She wasn’t a threat to anyone. Mike Byrd shot her in the throat at point-blank range in what looked like a clear-cut case of homicide.

Byrd had a history of infractions involving firearms before that. He left his Glock in a toilet stall in 2019 in the visitors’ bathroom at the Capitol. His police powers were revoked multiple times throughout his career for failure to meet minimum firearms qualifications.

When NBC News asked Byrd why he shot Ashli Babbitt to death, he bragged that his actions had saved “countless lives” that day. (Even though Trump supporters were the only ones who were killed on January 6.) Members of Congress praised Mike Byrd as a hero for rescuing them from a tiny, unarmed woman.

Byrd testified before the fake Liz Cheney January 6 Committee. He talked about what a huge threat to democracy it was when little grannies undergoing cancer treatments carried their miniature American flags and knitting needles into the Capitol.

Byrd was so innocent of any wrongdoing that one of the last acts of the Biden regime was to pardon him for Ashli Babbitt’s murder. Someone in Biden’s inner circle used the autopen to sign a pardon for Mike Byrd!

Now that President Donald Trump has declared that all autopen pardons are null and void, perhaps it’s time for Attorney General Pam Bondi to take a closer look at Mike Byrd, the murder of Ashli Babbitt, and the amazing services being provided by Byrd’s Family Daycare in Brandywine, Maryland.

HHS funding for daycares is kind of a sensitive subject that’s in the news a lot these days. Americans have been outraged to learn that Somali refugees have been operating fake daycares in Minneapolis. The daycares don’t even serve any children. Sometimes they can’t even spell the name of the fake daycare correctly on the sign outside the building, like at the “Quality Learing Center.”

Here’s the deal, though. The fake Somali daycares were raking in HHS payments that range from around $500,000 to $1.3 million annually. That seems like a lot of cash, right?

Byrd’s Family Daycare, operated out of their home by Mike and Kaliska Byrd, has been in operation since 2008. But Maryland daycare centers have somehow—amazingly—raked in $190 million in HHS payments.

To run a f***ing daycare?!

That’s significantly more than the $1.3 million a year that the fake Somali daycares have been scamming from the American taxpayers. How much of that $190 million was paid to Mike Byrd while Joe Biden was in office?

Like we said—this looks like a payoff for “services rendered.”

Come on, Pam Bondi. This looks like the lowest of the low-hanging fruit available. We want answers on this. Did Ashli Babbitt’s killer benefit — directly or indirectly — from the massive HHS daycare funding flowing through Maryland? The public isn’t asking for speculation. We’re asking for receipts. Because when hundreds of millions of dollars are involved, and the name Michael Byrd is attached to a daycare operation.

