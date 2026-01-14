Scott Adams, the unapologetic genius behind the iconic comic strip “Dilbert,” has passed away at 68. He wasn’t just a cartoonist—he was a fighter, a truth-teller, and one of the few public figures who didn’t run and hide when the woke mob came for him. He stood tall, supported President Trump, and called out the nonsense infecting corporate America and the media. And now, after a tough battle with prostate cancer, he’s gone.

Adams first told his fans about his diagnosis last year on his popular show, “Coffee with Scott Adams.” In his final episode on January 1, he didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He told the truth, like he always did. “The odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” he said. “There’s no chance I’ll get my feeling back in my legs. And I’ve got some ongoing heart failure.” It was raw, honest, and heartbreaking—but also brave.

He spent his final days in hospice care at home in Northern California. His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, told TMZ that Adams was receiving “end-of-life care” after his condition declined rapidly. Even in his final days, Adams kept his sense of humor and clarity, talking to his audience like it was just another morning show.

Let’s not forget what made Scott Adams a target—he didn’t play by the left’s rules. He supported Trump.

He mocked political correctness. He saw through the fraud of corporate diversity training. And when he was canceled for telling the truth, he didn’t back down. He doubled down.

This is a man who, facing death, said he was accepting Christianity after a lifetime of skepticism. Not for show, not for clicks—because he meant it. That kind of clarity only comes when you know your time is running out.

Scott Adams may be gone, but his voice, his cartoons, and his courage live on.

Share