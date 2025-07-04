While the Democrats are claiming that the new migrant detention center in Florida, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” is some kind of “concentration camp built to house innocent people,” per usual that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently gave us some insight into the kinds of people that this administration has been targeting – including one insane CANNIBAL who apparently started eating HIMSELF mid-deportation flight.

Noem was speaking about this new migrant facility alongside President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when she revealed a disturbing incident which she had previously been made aware of.

“The other day I was talking to some [US] Marshals that had been partnering with ICE,” Noem said. “They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home, and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention.”

She went on to state how this is just yet another piece of evidence confirming that Democrat President Joe Biden “let the worst of the worst come here” – certainly not a bunch of innocent women and children as the Dems would have you believe.

“These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we’re trying to target and get out of our country because they are so deranged they don’t belong here,” Noem continued. “They shouldn’t be walking the streets with our children, and they shouldn’t be living in the communities without families who just want to…raise their children to grow up and get a job, and to live the American dream.”

