AG Todd Blanche Confirms Comey Indictment Is Bigger Than You Think — And They’re Still Peeling Back Layers

James Comey — the 6’8″ Boy Scout who spent years preening before Congress about his “higher loyalty” — just got indicted. Again. And according to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the Instagram post everyone’s been talking about is just the appetizer.

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For those who missed the first course: Comey posted a photo of seashells on Instagram arranged to spell “8647.” The indictment interprets that as “a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President.” Now, Comey’s defenders — and yes, they still exist, somehow — rushed to call this a ridiculous overreach. First Amendment! Creative expression! He was just at the beach!

Sure he was. And O.J. was just looking for the real killer.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Blanche went on record and said something that should make every Comey fan in Washington very uncomfortable: “It’s not just an Instagram post that leads somebody to get indicted.”

Not just the Instagram post. Let that register. The former director of the FBI — the guy who was supposed to be the straightest arrow in the quiver — has enough going on that career prosecutors in North Carolina, career FBI agents, and career Secret Service agents spent roughly a YEAR investigating before bringing this to a grand jury.

— RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 3, 2026

Remember, this is Comey’s SECOND indictment. The first one — false statements to Congress — got dismissed without prejudice. For the non-lawyers in the room, “without prejudice” means they can bring it back anytime they want. It’s not an acquittal. It’s a rain check.

So let’s do the math. One indictment for lying to Congress that’s parked in the garage, ready to roll out again. One indictment that apparently goes way beyond a beach photo. Career investigators who spent twelve months building a case. And a former FBI director who’s been smugly lecturing America about integrity since 2017.

The irony is so thick you could spread it on toast.

This is the same James Comey who stood in front of cameras in July 2016 and laid out a devastating case for why Hillary Clinton broke the law with her email server — then recommended no charges anyway. The same guy who reopened the investigation eleven days before the election, then closed it again. The same guy who leaked memos to the press through a friend to trigger a special counsel appointment.

The man has been playing games with the justice system for a decade. He treated the FBI directorship like a personal blog and congressional testimony like open mic night. He wrote a book called “A Higher Loyalty” while demonstrating loyalty to absolutely no one but himself.

And now? Now the system he manipulated for years is coming for him. With receipts.

The best part is watching the left try to spin this. “It’s political persecution!” they shriek — the same people who cheered on four separate indictments of Donald Trump and called it “the rule of law.” The same people who said “no one is above the law” approximately forty-seven thousand times between 2022 and 2024.

Funny how that principle develops exceptions when it’s their guy in the crosshairs.

We don’t know yet what’s in the sealed portions of this case. We don’t know what the grand jury saw that made them pull the trigger. But we know this much: career federal investigators don’t spend a year on a beach photo. There are layers here, and they’re still being peeled back.

Comey spent years acting like he was the last honest man in Washington. Turns out he might just be the last one to get caught.

Grab the popcorn. This one’s just getting started.

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