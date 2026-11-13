On Veterans Day, a soldier guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier told the Secretary of War’s group to show some respect.

The next day, the Secretary of War gave him a medal.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife were hosting a group of officials at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. The group included his chief of staff, Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh. They were taking photos in front of the Tomb when someone in the group laughed.

Spc. Thomas Iglesias of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, was walking his post.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” he shouted.

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Tomb sentinels give that same warning to any visitor who breaks the silence, no matter who they are. On Wednesday, Iglesias gave it to the Pentagon’s top brass.

Hegseth didn’t have him quietly reassigned. On Thursday, he hosted the Old Guard at the Pentagon and pinned the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Iglesias’ uniform.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” Hegseth wrote.

A Pentagon official said Hegseth “proudly awarded” the medal “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb.” Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Iglesias “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

ABC saw something else.

“Now Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is getting reprimanded by an army sentinel,” Robin Roberts told Good Morning America viewers Thursday morning.

Reporter Mary Bruce called it a “remarkable moment.” Then she moved straight from the Tomb to the Democrats’ plans to investigate Hegseth. She brushed off the White House’s warning that some of those investigations “may cross the line into blatant criminality,” saying, “it’s not clear what the legal basis is for these claims, but Democrats remain undeterred.”

She closed with incoming House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia: “We are not going to be threatened or intimidated because we are demanding accountability and oversight.”

“Yeah, I’m sure you’ll be covering a lot of that over time there,” co-host Michael Strahan said, smiling.

ABC never mentioned that the soldier was getting a medal.

The network that wanted viewers to see Hegseth “reprimanded” left out the part where Hegseth agreed with the soldier and honored him in front of the Old Guard.

Sentinels have guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier around the clock since 1937, in every kind of weather, whether anyone is watching or not.

This week, Spc. Thomas Iglesias held the standard in front of the Secretary of War’s own staff, and the Secretary of War pinned a medal on him for it.

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