Michael Dell just dropped $6.25 billion like it’s pocket change — and no, it’s not for another tech startup or luxury yacht. It’s for American kids. Specifically, 25 million of them.

The billionaire founder of Dell Technologies and his wife, Susan, are throwing serious weight behind President Trump’s Invest America program, also known as the “Trump accounts.” These investment accounts, signed into law under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, are designed to give every child a financial head start. And the Dells are making sure even more kids don’t get left behind.

Here’s how it works: the federal government is giving every child born from 2025 through 2028 a $1,000 investment account. But the Dells are going further. Their $6.25 billion donation will give $250 to 25 million kids who are 10 years old or younger and living in ZIP codes where the median income is under $150,000. Translation: working-class families, not trust fund babies.

“We believe this effort will expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and help more children take ownership of their future,” the Dells said. Sounds a lot better than whatever nonsense the Democrats were pushing the last time they had power — remember student loan “forgiveness” and inflation checks?

And Dell’s not alone. His company is matching the government’s $1,000 for every child of a Dell Technologies employee. Uber, Goldman Sachs, and Charter are lining up to do the same. It’s almost like smart people actually believe in this.

Parents can start opening Trump accounts on July 4, 2026. You can contribute up to $5,000 a year, employers can chip in $2,500 tax-free, and the money grows tax-free until your kid turns 18. Then it can be used for college, a house down payment, or starting a business.

It’s a bold, pro-America plan.

