Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
1h

So what's the argument about? As far as I an concerned. The Democratic party is purely Demonic. I really don't give a crap what a Democrat Senator have to say at this point. Because the Democratic party hate Donald Trump ever since he won the election back in 2016.

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Kenny's avatar
Kenny
1h

I honestly believe that the DemoRats are mad that they didn't come up with the acronym MAGA first. Losers one and all.

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