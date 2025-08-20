Actor Chris Pratt ruffled feathers across Hollywood after offering rare praise for the Trump administration — a move that predictably sparked outrage in an industry where hostility toward the president is almost a requirement.

In a conversation with Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, Pratt criticized the reflexive attitude of those who reject any Trump-era initiative simply because of who proposed it. He pointed to the administration’s pledge to “Make America Healthy Again” by removing harmful additives from children’s food.

“I think that’s a great thing. And so if you just do that, that’s amazing,” Pratt said. He added that it would be foolish to oppose policies that benefit Americans simply out of spite.

“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something that I’d have an allergic reaction to,” he said. “To be like, ‘Oh, well if they do it I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’ It’s like, come on, be reasonable here. There are certain things that would be a good thing to have done.”

Pratt’s comments strike at the heart of a familiar pattern: if the Trump administration proposes something, many Democratic leaders and their cultural allies reject it outright, regardless of merit. It’s less about policy and more about making sure Trump never gets credit.

For everyday Americans, that approach is more than frustrating. It suggests that party loyalty — and personal animus — come before practical solutions. Pratt’s willingness to point out the obvious puts him at odds with Hollywood orthodoxy, and it highlights why so many voters are fed up with politics that prizes symbolic resistance over real results.

Watch the full exchange for yourself:

