Courtney P. Williams had one of the most sensitive jobs in the United States military. From 2010 to 2016, she worked directly with Delta Force — the Army’s most elite special operations unit — with a Top Secret/SCI security clearance. She knew things that, if leaked, could get American operators killed.

So naturally, she allegedly leaked them to a journalist who put them in a book. Unbelievable.

The FBI arrested Williams this week and slapped her with Espionage Act charges for handing classified tactics, techniques, and procedures to a writer named Seth Harp, who then published them in his 2025 book “The Fort Bragg Cartel.” We’re not talking about vague generalities here. We’re talking about specific operational details — the kind of information that hostile nations and terrorist organizations would love to get their hands on.

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And they got it. Because it’s in a book you can buy on Amazon for $28.99. (One-star review from the Department of Defense, presumably.)

Williams is 40 years old, an Army veteran, and someone who swore an oath to protect classified information. She held a security clearance that most people in the military never come close to qualifying for. SCI — Sensitive Compartmented Information — means you’ve been vetted to the bone. They check your finances, your relationships, your travel history, your social media. They interview your neighbors. They want to make sure you’re the kind of person who can be trusted with secrets that protect American lives.

Williams apparently decided that trust was worth trading for whatever a journalist offered her. Fame? Money? The thrill of being a “source”? We don’t know yet. But whatever it was, it wasn’t worth the lives she potentially put at risk.

Delta Force operators work in the shadows for a reason. Their tactics are classified for a reason. When those details get published in a book that anyone — including Iranian intelligence, Chinese military planners, and every jihadist with a library card — can read, people can die. Real people. Americans.

This isn’t some whistleblower exposing government corruption. This isn’t Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers, no matter how much the journalist’s lawyer will try to frame it that way. This is someone who took classified special operations procedures and handed them to a writer who turned them into a commercial product. There’s no noble cause here. There’s no public interest defense. It’s espionage for profit.

The book, “The Fort Bragg Cartel,” reportedly details Delta Force operations and internal culture at Fort Bragg (which the Biden administration renamed Fort Liberty because apparently renaming military bases was a top national security priority). Harp has positioned himself as an investigative journalist exposing the “dark side” of special operations. Translation: he found someone willing to break the law and betray their unit, and he exploited it for book sales.

Now, we should be fair here. Williams hasn’t been convicted yet. She’s been charged. In America, you’re innocent until proven guilty, and she deserves her day in court. But the Espionage Act charges are as serious as it gets. We’re talking potential decades in federal prison.

We just watched Delta Force and SEAL Team Six pull off an incredible hostage rescue mission that saved American lives. Those operators put everything on the line — their safety, their identities, their families’ security — so that we can sleep at night knowing the best warriors on the planet are out there protecting us. The idea that someone from inside that world would sell out their brothers and sisters for a book deal should make every American’s blood boil.

The Left will try to make this about freedom of press. They always do. They’ll trot out the usual First Amendment arguments and claim that prosecuting leakers has a “chilling effect” on journalism. Here’s the thing: journalism doesn’t require classified military secrets. You can write about the military without compromising the safety of the people who serve. Thousands of reporters do it every day. The ones who can’t seem to manage that aren’t journalists — they’re intelligence risks.

Williams will get her trial. The evidence will come out. And if she did what the FBI says she did, she should spend a very long time thinking about the oath she broke from inside a very small room.

Delta Force doesn’t talk. That’s the whole point. Someone forgot that, and now the Department of Justice is doing the talking for them.

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