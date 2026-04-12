Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Jeff Morrison's avatar
Jeff Morrison
1h

Put her in jail.

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ZAP-ARTISTRY's avatar
ZAP-ARTISTRY
1h

I love that this Seth Harp individual is complaining that: "Trump's unhinged DOJ will not even say what "classified information" she allegedly leaked."

I wonder how that could possibly be?

MAYBE...JUST MAYBE IT'S BECAUSE THE INFO IS FRIGGIN' CLASSIFIED? SHEESH!

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