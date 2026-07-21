Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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gitmonewscum's avatar
gitmonewscum
14h

....Demonrats its what they do, "CHEAT - STEAL - LIE - DENY"!

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dave's avatar
dave
14h

I have very little confidence that our elected officials know anything beyond getting elected and are only told what their positions are. They probably forget if it’s something obscure or not in the current news cycle

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