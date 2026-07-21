Mark Warner has been a Virginia senator since 2009, and a Virginia governor before that. Sunday morning, on national television, he got schooled on Virginia’s voting laws by the guy sitting across the desk — because the guy sitting across the desk actually votes there.

That’s the part I can’t get past. Jon Karl’s fact-check didn’t come from a research binder or a producer whispering in his earpiece. It came from personal experience. “I’m a Virginia voter,” Karl told him. As in: I have done the thing you are describing, Senator, and it does not work the way you just said it does.

The clip is 62 seconds, and Warner’s face does most of the heavy lifting.

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Factor #2 is a dark consequence of Artificial Intelligence.



The first stage is already underway.

Here’s the setup. Karl was pressing Warner on ABC’s “This Week” about the SAVE Act — the bill requiring photo ID to register to vote, which Democrats oppose more or less unanimously. And Karl, to his credit, came armed with numbers. “Let me ask you — very narrowly — on the issue of photo ID. Requiring photo ID to register to vote, is this something Democrats should get behind?” he asked. “I mean, 80-something percent of Americans, 71 percent of Democrats, say they favor this.”

Read that again. Seventy-one percent of Democrats. Warner isn’t out of step with Republicans on this one. He’s out of step with his own voters.

So Warner reached for the escape hatch every politician keeps under the seat: claim your home state already does it. “You know what? In Virginia, we have voter ID and photo ID. I gotta show my —”

And that’s where Karl cut in.

“That’s actually not the case. I mean, I’m a Virginia voter. You don’t need to show a photo ID in Virginia. There are a wide range of things you can show for ID, and if you don’t show one of those, you can sign an affidavit.”

On ABC. To a sitting Democrat senator. In the middle of the senator’s sentence.

Now, a normal person, caught flat-footed like that, might say “let me double-check that.” Warner is not a normal person. Warner is a decades-long fixture of Washington, so he did what Washington does: he dug. “You sign an affidavit and those become ballots that if you want to contest later can be contested,” he offered — which is a fancy way of conceding Karl’s entire point. If you can vote by signing a piece of paper, you do not have a photo ID requirement. That’s the whole ballgame. Warner just described the loophole and called it the lock.

Let’s be clear about what happened here, because it’s bigger than one senator having a bad Sunday.

The Democrat position on voter ID has survived for years on one assumption: that nobody in a network anchor chair would ever push back on it. Say “we already have voter ID” or “ID requirements are voter suppression,” collect your polite nod, move along to the next segment. That was the deal.

Sunday, the deal broke. And it didn’t break on Fox. It broke on ABC, delivered by Jon Karl — a man nobody has ever accused of moonlighting for the RNC. When the friendliest possible venue starts fact-checking the talking point in real time, the talking point isn’t wounded. It’s dead. You can’t run “voter ID is already handled” past an anchor who has personally stood in a Virginia polling place, and you can’t run “voter ID is unpopular” past 71 percent of your own party.

Which leaves Democrats like Warner defending a position with no cover story left — at the exact moment voter-roll integrity keeps forcing its way back into the headlines. The senator’s best remaining argument, apparently, is that the affidavit ballots “can be contested” later. Terrific. The system works, as long as somebody lawyers up after the fact.

Eighty percent of the country is asking a simple question: why not just show ID, like you do for cold medicine and hotel check-ins? Sunday, one of the Senate’s most senior Democrats took his swing at answering it and got corrected on his own state’s law by a TV anchor in under a minute.

Watch the clip. Warner’s expression when Karl says “I’m a Virginia voter” is the sound of a talking point flatlining, rendered in human form.



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