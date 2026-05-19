Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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JAMES's avatar
JAMES
4h

Ignorance to the level of certifiable INSANITY.

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Victor Yanez's avatar
Victor Yanez
4h

Someone needs to remind that Cupid Stunt Pressley that the first sitting Black Congressmen were ALL REPUBLICANS, while her despicable party was busy doing EVERYTHING in their power to keep black folks from participating in American life as a free people.

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