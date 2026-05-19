Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Says Republicans Are Bringing Back Slavery — And No, She Wasn’t Kidding

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the Massachusetts Democrat representing MA-07 who never met a racial grievance she couldn’t crank up to eleven, just went on camera and declared that the Trump administration is trying to drag America back to — and I am quoting her here — “pre-Reconstruction.” Not Jim Crow. Not the 1950s. Pre-Reconstruction. As in, actual slavery.

Because apparently everything Republicans do is either slavery, Jim Crow, or the Handmaid’s Tale. Pick one, rotate, repeat until the cameras stop rolling.

There’s a strange moment happening right now in America…

Because deep down…

More Americans are beginning to realize something uncomfortable:

The dollar doesn’t have to collapse to destroy a retirement.

It just has to slowly buy less… year after year… while your savings stay trapped in paper.

That’s why thousands are suddenly requesting a strange little free guide.

Pressley delivered this gem during a recent interview, laying out her historical thesis with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer through a stained-glass window. “It is very clear that this administration is working actively to take us back — not even just to Jim Crow, I would say even pre-reconstruction,” she said. “To take us all the way back, seeking to silence and disenfranchise the voices and the votes and to try to dilute the power and the black representation of black America.”

She wasn’t done. Not even close.

“So he has been attacking black people, black bodies, black votes, black power, black progress,” Pressley continued, rattling off what sounded less like political analysis and more like a slam poetry set at a faculty lounge open mic night.

Let’s just marinate in this for a second. A sitting United States congresswoman — someone who draws a taxpayer-funded salary to write legislation — just told the American public, with a straight face, that we are hurtling back toward literal chattel slavery. Not metaphorically. Not as a rhetorical flourish. She specified “pre-Reconstruction” because Jim Crow apparently wasn’t dramatic enough for the news cycle.

This is the same Ayanna Pressley who has been pushing H.R. 40, the reparations study bill, for years. So we’re supposed to believe the country is reverting to slavery while she simultaneously sits in Congress, freely gives interviews on national platforms, and introduces legislation. Some oppression.

As Louder with Crowder pointed out, this is the kind of unhinged race-baiting that has become standard operating procedure for the Squad. The playbook is simple: take any Republican policy — border enforcement, election integrity, ending DEI programs — and compare it to the worst atrocity in American history. It doesn’t have to be accurate. It just has to generate a clip.

And boy, did this one generate a clip.

Here’s what Pressley conveniently leaves out of her little history lecture: pre-Reconstruction America didn’t have Black members of Congress. It didn’t have a Black woman representing a Massachusetts district. It didn’t have Black Americans voting in every election, running Fortune 500 companies, or sitting on the Supreme Court. Comparing modern policy disagreements to an era when human beings were legally owned as property isn’t just wrong — it’s an insult to every person who actually suffered under that system.

But accuracy was never the point. The point is the emotional payload. Say “slavery” on camera, watch the progressive base light up like a Christmas tree, and fundraise off the outrage. That’s the whole business model.

The Gateway Pundit’s Mike LaChance flagged her comments as flat-out lies, which — yeah. When your political argument requires pretending it’s 1855, you’ve lost the plot. We have a Black vice president who served until January 2025. We had a two-term Black president. The country that Pressley describes doesn’t exist anywhere outside of her talking points.

This is what happens when you run out of real arguments. You don’t debate policy. You don’t offer alternatives. You skip straight to “they want to enslave you” and hope nobody notices that you can’t name a single law, executive order, or regulation that actually does what you’re claiming.

Pre-Reconstruction. Unbelievable. Someone get this woman a history textbook — preferably one that wasn’t written by Howard Zinn.

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