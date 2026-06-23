A barista in Williamsburg let a 7-year-old little girl use the bathroom even though her dad hadn’t bought anything yet. Then her dad bought a coffee. Then the shop posted his picture online, called him a “genocide enabler,” refunded his $9.82 so they wouldn’t be tainted by his money, and told him to never come back.

Welcome to Poetica Coffee, where the latte art comes with a side of “we don’t serve your kind.”

The dad was Congressman Dan Goldman, who represents that very neighborhood. He stopped in for a coffee like ten thousand other New Yorkers do every morning. He is also, as it happens, Jewish. And the geniuses running Poetica decided that a paying customer with a 7-year-old in tow was the perfect target for a public branding.

Here’s what they actually posted, and I promise I’m not making this up: “Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?” Genocide juice. That’s the level of poetry on offer at a place called Poetica. Somewhere a thesaurus is weeping.

They went on: “here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away.” Read that twice. Their regret isn’t that they insulted a customer. Their regret is that they failed to refuse service fast enough. They wanted the satisfaction of pointing at the door before he ordered, and they missed their shot.

Then came the part that tells you everything: “we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways).” There it is. The Jewish congressman’s money is suspect. It’s probably dirty Jewish lobby money. In 2026, in Brooklyn, from people who would faint if you called them bigots. They posted the oldest slur in the catalog and slapped a fair-trade label on it.

And the sign-off, because subtlety is for closers: “Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.” His Democratic primary against Brad Lander was the next day. So a coffee shop didn’t just refuse a man service — it refused him service, accused him of genocide, questioned his money on ethnic grounds, and tried to dunk on him politically, all in one Instagram post, the day before voters went to the polls.

The shop’s owner, a fellow named Parviz Mukhamadkulov, has a long history of this kind of content online. When the heat came, the official story shifted to “actually the barista came up with the refund idea.” Ah yes, the rogue barista defense. The franchise standby of every business caught doing something indefensible: it was the new guy, we swear, corporate had no idea.

Now, here’s the part that the Brooklyn brunch crowd never sees coming.

There used to be signs in this country that said “We Don’t Serve Your Kind.” They hung in diners and lunch counters and yes, coffee shops. Decent Americans spent the better part of a century — and a fair amount of blood — getting those signs taken down and burned. We passed laws. We decided, as a nation, that a business open to the public doesn’t get to point at a man and say “not you, not your people.”

Poetica just hung the sign back up. They sanded off “Whites Only” and hand-lettered “No Genocide Enablers” in a nice serif font, and they think they’ve evolved. They think they’re the brave ones. The whole moral revolution of the last seventy years, and the smartest people in Williamsburg looked at a “We Don’t Serve Your Kind” sign and thought: needs a rebrand.

Which is why the Justice Department is now involved, and why it matters more than one snotty coffee shop. Federal civil rights law — the same law born out of fighting those old signs — says public accommodations can’t discriminate against customers based on race, religion, or national origin. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon’s Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation and says it’ll bring an enforcement action “if warranted.” A coffee shop that publicly bragged about who it won’t serve, and pointed at the man’s ethnic money while doing it, just handed federal prosecutors a confession with foam on top.

You can see where this goes. Every smug little storefront that’s been quietly “not serving” people it doesn’t like is about to find out the public-accommodations laws don’t have a progressive exemption. The rule that protected the kid at the lunch counter in 1962 protects the congressman with the 7-year-old in 2026. Funny how that works. The protection you cheer when it’s for your side turns out to be a two-way door.

And the politics of it are almost too perfect. They told him to “enjoy your loss on Tuesday.” A coffee shop, with no apparent sense of irony, picked a fight with a sitting congressman the day before his election and assumed the whole borough would high-five them for it. Nothing says “we have the moral high ground” like refusing service to a Jewish dad and his daughter and then gloating about a vote count.

Here’s the thing Goldman himself said, and it lands harder than anything I could write: the barista, he noted, “could not have been nicer to my 7-year-old daughter and me — allowing her to use the bathroom even though we had not purchased anything.”

The man was kind to a little girl. The institution behind him built a digital “Whites Only” sign and pointed it at her father. Remember that the next time someone tells you the people putting up the new signs are the good guys.

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