Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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David C's avatar
David C
8h

I saw a Jewish family in the airport not long ago and the father looked scared and worried as they travelled. I went up to him and he looked at me like, what now? I merely said thank you for having faith in God. A tear appeared from his eyes and his anxious gaze softened and he said, thank you, looking relieved that I wasn’t giving him some kind of hate speech.,it doesn’t cost anything to be nice to others. I am a Christian. I am not Jewish but common decency was instilled in me as a child and I thank my parents who have both passed every day for their level headed decency toward other humans. It’s still free to be decent toward others and always will be.

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DK HARRIS's avatar
DK HARRIS
8h

America needs to put this place OUT OF BUSINESS. ...BOYCOTT

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