Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Richard's avatar
Richard
7h

The congressman should be immediately expelled from congress and removed from America. This is absolutely so wrong, this cannot be permitted in America.

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James's avatar
James
7h

DEPORT ALL ILLEGALS MUSLIMS AND SOMALIANS AND DEMOCRATS OUT OF AMERICA

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