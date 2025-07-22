Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released definitive proof that the Russia collusion hoax was fabricated by Barack Obama and his inner circle. The finishing touches on the hoax that would lead to two presidential impeachments against Donald Trump, and which would hamstring his first administration, were invented in December 2016.

Director Gabbard has made criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. She’s calling for most of the key figures in the Obama administration to be prosecuted for treasonous conspiracy against President Trump and the United States.

Let’s run through the timeline.

For months prior to December 2016, the Daily President Briefing (DPB) stated that Russia was making no attempts to penetrate American election systems. The DPBs said that Russia wasn’t even capable of affecting our elections.

Yet in May 2016, after Seth Rich (probably) leaked the DNC emails to Wikileaks and got (allegedly) murdered for his trouble, the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign started claiming that Russia “hacked our democracy.” They didn’t hack anything. Nothing was hacked!

Embarrassing emails from the DNC and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta were leaked. Those emails showed that the DNC considered black donors to be “nappy-headed” and “pushy,” and that internally the Clinton campaign referred to their Hispanic voter outreach as “Operation Taco Bowl.” We also learned that John Podesta has a creepy fascination with prepubescent girls in swimsuits. But there was no Russian hacking.

On December 8, 2016, the ODNI assembled a PDB that stated, once again, that Russia didn’t hack the election and didn’t have the capability to do so. That briefing was pulled by then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

It was replaced by a new memo for the December 9, 2016, presidential briefing. The new memo claimed that Russia had hacked our election infrastructure, casting doubt on President Trump’s decisive victory over Hillary Clinton.

The individuals present at the meeting, which was the unofficial launch of the Russia collusion hoax, were as follows:

Obama; former DNI James Clapper; former CIA Director John Brennan; former National Security Advisor Susan Rice; former Secretary of State John Kerry; former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; former FBI Director James Comey; and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Here’s just a small sampling of the headlines that began appearing in the mainstream Fake News Media after that December 9 meeting:

The Washington Post: “Secret CIA Assessment says Russia was trying to help Trump win the White House.”

The New York Times: “Russian Hackers Acted to Aid Trump in Election, U.S. Says.”

NBC News: “U.S. Officials: Putin Personally Involved in U.S. Election Hack.”

For those who have forgotten, this next clip should give you a sense of just how far-ranging and important this treasonous conspiracy was. This is the brain trust of the Senate Armed Services Committee:

That was on December 31, 2016. John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Amy Klobuchar tried to get the US involved in a proxy war with Russia through Ukraine and Georgia. They tried to start a war with Russia because of the collusion and hacking hoax. It took them another six years to provoke the Ukraine war, but the Russia collusion hoax has resulted in the deaths of 1 million Ukrainians and the displacement of millions.

Tulsi Gabbard has done everything right up to this point as President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence. She has exposed the worst criminal conspiracy against the United States since the Kennedy assassination. This crime dwarfs Watergate. Gabbard has sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, calling for the co-conspirators to be charged with treasonous conspiracy and sedition.

Treason carries a minimum 5-year prison sentence and a permanent ban from serving in any public office ever again. The maximum penalty is a rope. Before anyone feels an ounce of sympathy for the Russia hoaxers, just remember that they tried to send candidate Donald Trump to prison for more than 700 years last year with fabricated crimes. The Russia hoaxers committed real crimes.

Now we will see what Attorney General Pam Bondi is truly made of. She’s received criminal referrals for New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Senator Adam Schiff for mortgage fraud, but no charges have been filed yet. Will she follow through with treason charges against Obama and the Russia hoaxers?

The Fake News Media still has not reported on this story a single time, as of this writing. We look forward to their upcoming excuses as to why a former president cannot be arrested.

