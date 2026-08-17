The call came in at 1:51 on Sunday afternoon.

A friend, calling 911 from an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, reported an “unresponsive female” in “cardiac arrest.” Within minutes, paramedics were on the floor performing CPR. One of them can be heard noting the woman had suffered an overdose.

The woman was Hayden Panettiere. She was 36 years old.

The actress — known to a generation as the little girl who played Sheryl Yoast in the beloved 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” and later as a star of “Heroes” and “Nashville” — was pronounced dead Sunday, according to ABC News and TMZ. Now newly released 911 dispatch audio, obtained by the New York Post, has revealed just how grim her final moments were.

According to the audio, the caller phoned emergency services at 1:51 p.m. from a Greenville apartment to report the unresponsive woman. A paramedic on the scene was heard saying Panettiere had suffered an overdose, with CPR already in progress.

Responders did not give up easily. They tried to save her with CPR and what’s known as “advanced cardiac life support” — TMZ reports that included special medications, breathing tubes, and heart-rhythm monitoring. It wasn’t enough.

Panettiere had flown from Los Angeles to South Carolina on Saturday, the day before, with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson. It’s not clear who placed the 911 call; a spokesperson said only that “an acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

The Post reported that the details suggest the actress may have taken her own life. But nothing has been confirmed. A spokesperson told PEOPLE there were no signs of foul play, and that an official autopsy would determine the cause of death.

“The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

For those who followed her career, the news landed hard — and for those who knew her story, it landed harder.

Panettiere had been open about her battles. She spoke publicly about her struggles with alcoholism and with postpartum depression, the kind of candor that is rare in Hollywood and that clearly cost her something to share.

The last few years had brought more than their share of grief. In 2023, her younger brother Jensen died at just 28 from an undiagnosed heart condition. She leaves behind a young daughter, whom she shared with her former fiancé, the legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

A little girl who charmed audiences at age 10. A woman who, by every account, spent her adult years fighting battles most people never have to name out loud. Gone at 36.

The autopsy will, in time, tell the official story. Until then, what we’re left with is the audio — a friend’s voice, a paramedic’s grim assessment, and a life that ended far too soon.

It is a reminder that fame is no shield. That the people who entertain us carry weight we never see. And that behind a familiar face from a movie we all loved, there can be a private war that never makes the highlight reel.

Rest in peace, Hayden.

You can listen for full audio here:

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