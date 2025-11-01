Looks like the Biden gravy train had a few more first-class passengers than we thought.

In a stunning moment of honesty — or maybe just a slip-up under oath — a senior aide to Joe Biden admitted to Congress that he would’ve landed a $4 million bonus if Biden had won re-election in 2024. You read that right. Four million bucks. Not for curing cancer, not for balancing the budget, not for securing the border or fixing inflation — but for helping Joe Biden limp across the finish line one more time.

Now we see why no one in the administration or Biden’s inner circle was willing to tell the American people the truth about President Biden’s mental decline!

Thankfully, we dodged a bullet and Kamala Harris didn’t win either. Otherwise we probably wouldn’t have known any of this. But this new information begs the question: what exactly was this aide doing to “earn” a $4 million payday? Were they running the country or running a campaign? Because it sure sounds like the line between public servant and political mercenary got completely erased in the Biden White House.

This kind of bonus structure isn’t just shady—it’s corrupt. Public servants are supposed to serve the public, not cash in on election outcomes like they’re betting on horses at the Kentucky Derby.

Imagine the outrage if a Trump aide had a $4 million carrot dangling in front of them to help him win re-election. CNN would’ve gone DEFCON 1. Rachel Maddow would’ve needed smelling salts. But in Bidenworld, this is just business as usual. And for leftist media outlets, this news isn’t worth reporting.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about one aide. This is about the culture that Joe Biden built — a culture of insiders, backroom deals, and personal enrichment. The same guy who spent half a century in Washington telling us he was “Middle Class Joe” somehow ended up with a son who made millions peddling influence overseas. And now we find out his top aides were incentivized to keep Joe Biden in office as long as possible–abilities be damned.

This is why Americans don’t trust Washington. Because while you’re working overtime to afford gas, groceries, and a mortgage payment that’s ballooned thanks to Democrat-led inflation, Biden’s team was scheming for seven-figure bonuses tied to political power. It’s not just unethical. It’s un-American.

And let’s not forget the irony here. These are the same Democrats who scream about “dark money” in politics, who demand transparency, and who accuse everyone else of being corrupt. Yet here they are, stuffing their pockets with millions while claiming the moral high ground. It’s like watching a bank robber lecture you about shoplifting.

This also raises a bigger question: who else in the Biden administration had similar incentives? Was this a one-off, or standard operating procedure? How many bureaucrats were financially invested in Biden’s re-election? And what kind of decisions were they making with that payday in mind?

Thank God the American people put an end to it last November. President Trump is back in the White House, and he’s already cleaning house — cutting waste, draining the swamp, and putting America First again. No more $4 million bonuses for political loyalty. No more taxpayer-funded perks for partisan hacks. Just real results for real Americans.

But make no mistake: the midterms are coming, and the same corrupt machine that tried to buy influence with million-dollar bonuses is already gearing up to take back power. They’re counting on short memories and media cover-ups. Don’t let them get away with it.

This $4 million scandal isn’t just a footnote. It’s a flashing neon sign that the Democrat Party isn’t about service — it’s about self-service. And if we don’t stay vigilant, they’ll be right back in the driver’s seat, cashing checks while the rest of us foot the bill. Stay informed. Stay loud. And stay ready to vote.

Megyn Kelly did a deep dive into this story, to learn more details about what this Biden aide was incentivized to do

