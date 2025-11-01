Patriotic Viral News

Dean B
3h

It's a Presidents form of Gain of Function I would say. Imagine the money Biden could have made selling more of America's secrets. You figure the guy ordered Federal Agencies to work of Digital ID's to solve the migrant crisis which he created so later a CBDC could be tied to it. Fortunately Trump ended by EO all of the Digital ID mandates. Biden probably got a windfall for mandating Covid Vaccines that were not safe nor effective and I hear Pfizer was his biggest donor the fist time around next to Soros.

Kurt Lancaster
2h

Everyday we learn more and more about the corrupt Biden regime. I'm sure there is alot more we'll never know. Meanwhile the Socialist Democrats are pounding their fists on the podium screaming how Trump shut down the government. They won't mention that THEY voted 13 times to keep it closed. They won't mention they voted No to fund our troops or reinstate food stamp program's on stand alone bills. They can't see past their own self imposed prestige. Yes. The Biden Era continues with these Clowns.

