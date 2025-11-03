It’s impossible to follow the upcoming mayoral election in the Big Apple and conclude that New York City is still an American city in any way. It’s conquered foreign territory. Just 25 years after 9/11, the city is about to elect a Muslim Communist as its next mayor.

Historians will look back and marvel at how suicidal the neocon mindset was. America has to be one of the first nations in history that launched a war against a dangerous enemy, while simultaneously importing millions of people from the countries we were at war with. What could possibly go wrong?

Zohran Mamdani is a foreign-born Communist with no ties to America and a deep-seated hatred of white Americans. He’s openly campaigning on punishing white people with crippling new taxes and nationalizing the grocery stores and other industries.

The consequences of what’s going to happen in New York City are pretty much written in stone at this point. We know what rent control and other Communist policies are going to result in. And yet, liberal New Yorkers are saying, “That’s my guy!”

Mamdani is leading by 10+ points in all of the polls, and it doesn’t look like the race is even going to be close. Wait until you see the latest Mamdani campaign ad that just dropped. “Suicidal” doesn’t even begin to cover the mindset on display in this ad.

You just have to see it for yourself to realize just how far-gone modern liberalism is. Wait for it…

