Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JANET's avatar
JANET
14h

i though that no one but born american citizens could run for this country,what the hell is going on.this is what has screwed up this country ,letting people from other countries run for office.everybody better wake up,before for its to late

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Scott's avatar
Scott
14h

New Yorker will be come a war zone if he's elected. Send a social worker out to work crimes and murders in n y. Lmao...what a joke! I hope the interstates can carry the flood of people leaving up their if that "idiot' is elected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture