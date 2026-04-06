We spent $25 trillion on the War on Poverty. The poverty rate moved three points.

For that kind of money, we could have sent every poor person in America to the actual moon. There’d be change left over for a gift shop.

The Apollo space program — the whole thing, from Kennedy’s speech to the last boot print — cost $257 billion in today’s dollars. Six moon landings. Technological breakthroughs that gave us satellite communications, water purification, MRI machines, and a generation of kids who wanted to be astronauts instead of TikTok influencers. NASA did it with slide rules and 1960s computing power.

The War on Poverty cost roughly 100 times more. And all we got was a slightly different number on the same chart.

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LBJ declared “unconditional war on poverty” in 1964. The poverty rate stood at about 14%. Sixty-one years and $20-plus trillion later — Heritage Foundation has tracked every dollar — the rate sits at roughly 11%. That’s a two-to-three-point improvement. Roughly $8 trillion per percentage point. Per. Percentage. Point.

For context: the entire U.S. GDP in 1965 was about $750 billion. We’ve spent roughly 27 times the entire 1965 economy trying to eliminate poverty, and we’ve barely dented it. If this were a business, the board would have fired the CEO in 1975.

But it’s not a business. It’s government. And in government, failure doesn’t get you fired. It gets you a budget increase.

NASA hit its deadline with five months to spare. Kennedy said “before this decade is out” and Armstrong stepped onto the Sea of Tranquility in July 1969. Goal set. Goal met. Program complete.

The War on Poverty has no deadline. No finish line. No definition of victory. Which is the point — because a war that ends doesn’t need next year’s budget.

Now here’s where the math gets truly nauseating. The U.S. will spend approximately $14 trillion on means-tested welfare over the next decade. At the current rate of return — $8 trillion per percentage point — that buys us roughly 1.7 additional points of poverty reduction. Maybe. If history is any guide, it’ll buy us zero points and a lot of new administrative buildings.

Follow that trajectory out. We’ve spent $20 trillion to move from 14% to 11%. If the next $14 trillion performs at the same pathetic rate, we might hit 9% by 2035. To get to zero — the stated goal of the “war” — you’d need to spend roughly $72 trillion more. That’s more than triple the current national debt. For a program that has never once delivered on schedule.

But you already know it won’t get to zero. Because the War on Poverty isn’t a program. It’s an industry. It employs hundreds of thousands of social workers, case managers, program administrators, compliance officers, and grant writers whose mortgages depend on poverty continuing to exist at manageable levels. Not too much poverty — that causes political problems. Not too little — that causes budget cuts. Just the right amount to justify next year’s appropriation.

NASA’s engineers worked themselves out of a job. They reached the moon, and the program wound down. That’s what success looks like. The War on Poverty’s administrators have been working for sixty years and haven’t reached anything — because reaching something would mean going home.

The Apollo comparison isn’t just a fun infographic. It’s a civilizational indictment. One generation looked at the moon and said, “We’re going there.” The next looked at poverty and said, “We’re going to spend a lot of money talking about it.” One had a deadline. One has a budget. The budget always wins.

Twenty-five trillion dollars. Three percentage points. And they’re about to spend fourteen trillion more.

The next time someone tells you we need to “invest” more in fighting poverty, ask one question: what’s the ROI on the first $25 trillion?

Then duck. They won’t have an answer, and they won’t like the question.

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