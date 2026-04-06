Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Howard Fisher's avatar
Howard Fisher
2d

You can't spend your way out of poverty its that simple

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Jimmy's avatar
Jimmy
2d

The definition of insanity: Keep doing the same thing over and over expecting a different results...

WE Must Join the Movement to Save America and ABOLISH the demoncrat Party Now. Once and for all!!

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