Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been releasing important documents about the many crimes the federal government has been carrying out against the American people. A shocking truth was released in an internal email from the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign. Not only did the Clinton campaign generate the fake Russia collusion hoax (which we already knew), but the campaign also came up with the very mechanism that the federal government used to censor all conservatives on social media.

Internal emails show that one of Hillary’s campaign advisors came up with this idea. As far back as 2016, if you posted anything negative on social media about Hillary, the Obama administration, the Deep State, or anything else, the Department of Homeland Security immediately flagged you as a cybersecurity threat.

CISA, through DHS, would then send a message to Twitter (now X), Facebook, and other social media sites, claiming that you were launching a cyberattack against “critical election infrastructure.”

There are two shocking things to note about this. First, the Department of Homeland Security joins the CIA, FBI, and other agencies that were actively working for the Democrat Party. Second, the federal government has obviously been using AI software for the past decade to censor conservatives online. (There’s no other way they could have done this at scale in 2016. Not enough manpower.)

Jimmy Dore has the details on how the 2016 Clinton campaign got the federal government to censor all conservatives online:

