The most viral clip on the internet this week features a 14-year-old girl in Scotland. They’re already calling her, “Mayah Sommers, Queen of Scots.” In the clip, which has now been viewed millions of times around the world, the young girl keeps a migrant rapist at bay with a butcher knife and a hatchet. Mayah was defending her younger sister from being sexually abused by the migrant in broad daylight on a public street. Naturally, the thoroughly cucked Scottish police have arrested Mayah, and not the would-be rapist.

Have you wondered what America would look like in a few years if Kamala Harris had won the 2024 election? Wonder no more. This clip shows you exactly what a few more years of open borders would look like in America. Be warned, this clip is disturbing, but maybe not in the way that you think:

Every brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and cousin who has ever had a young girl in his family feels The Beast stirring in his heart when he sees that clip. This kind of crap can’t keep being allowed to happen much longer.

When the police show up to arrest this little girl for fending off a foreign rapist, and let the foreign rapist walk free, that’s getting close to the last straw.

It’s difficult to figure out which of the villains in this story is the worthiest of our righteous hatred and contempt: the foreign rapist, the man who casually walked by and didn’t lift a finger to help the two young girls, the “just following orders” police who arrested Mayah, or the politicians who brought the foreign rapist and millions of his relatives into Scotland. Maybe they all deserve our hatred.

The fatal flaw in the thinking of mass immigration globalists like Kamala Harris, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Bill Gates, and the rest of them is that they think they will be shielded from the consequences of their actions. That’s not how this has ever worked in Western civilization. In fact, the concept of ‘civilization’ itself rests upon our say-so.

The European nations and America (what we think of as Western civilization) have a very old social contract. It’s been in place for a long time. It’s a simple contract.

The guy in charge of a city, state, or nation enforces a system of Law and Order that keeps our families safe. In exchange for that system being upheld, we pay our taxes to the guy in charge. We go off and fight his wars occasionally. It doesn’t matter if the guy in charge is a king or a president. It’s the same social contract either way.

And we are willing to put up with a LOT of crap if the guy in charge upholds his end of the bargain. Just look at how many trillions of taxpayer dollars the US government has spent on an imaginary “threat” from hot weather. We haven’t hung one politician over that.

But if the guy in charge doesn’t keep our families safe… if our daughters have to fend off foreign rapists with household appliances… this little illusion of “civilization” can disappear in the blink of an eye. That’s the danger that the leaders in Europe are flirting with right now, and it’s the bullet we dodged in America when we re-elected Donald Trump in 2024.

There are two ways out of the mass immigration problem that the globalists thrust on Western nations without the consent of the people. Peaceful mass repatriation now, or purges that are so violent they will make the wars of the 20th century look gentle by comparison. We chose the former by reelecting Donald Trump. The European nations are on the verge of inciting the latter.

If they keep arresting 14-year-old girls for fending off foreign rapists, it won’t be much longer before the Men of the West decide it’s “on like Donkey Kong.” It’s not getting much press here in the US, but people in Europe are talking like this. I have relatives in the UK and Norway. If you think I sound like an extremist, you should talk to them. They’re just about ready to start collecting heads.

You may not like Donald Trump’s methods of mass deportation. But just remember. Trump is the nice way to fix this problem. You don’t want us taking this problem into our own hands.

